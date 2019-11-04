Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the State Open School (SOS) 2019 September 12th class result on November 2nd. All the students who had appeared for the exam can download the result at the official website. hpbose.org.

Here is the direct link to check the SOS 12th exam result.

The board had conducted the examination in the month of September and now the result has been declared. The result is available under the SOS tab of the HPBOSE’s website.

How to check HPBOSE SOS 12th exam result: