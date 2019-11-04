The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) has started the process of registration and application for the PSTET 2018 from today, November 3rd, 2019. The PSTET or Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 application can be processed at the official website, pstet.net.

PSTET 2018 examination will be conducted on December 15th, 2019. The candidates can apply to participate in the exam until November 25th, 2019 and one can make corrections in the submitted application from November 26th to November 28th, 2019.

The exam will have two categories. Paper I will be for candidates are want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear in both the papers.

PSTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. One has to score at least 60% to be considered as qualified and the certification is valid for maximum of 7 years.

How to apply for PSTET 2018 exam:

Visit the PSTET 2018 official website. Click on the ‘New User’ link and read the instructions carefully, accept the understanding and proceed. Fulfill the registration process to generate log-in ID and password. With the log-in ID and password, click on the login button and fulfill the application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official brochure carefully to understand the eligibility and qualification required to participate in the exam. The brochure will also have details of exam syllabus, pattern, key dates about the exam available on the official website.