Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the hall ticket for the AP RCET 2019 examination today, November 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/RCET

The university will conducted the common admission test under AP RCET 2019 from November 8th to November 12th, 2019. The exam is conducted for candidates who have PG degree in Science, Arts, Management, Commerce, Law, Pharmacy and Engineering Courses and seeking admission into M.Phil./ Ph.D. Programmes.

Here is the direct link to download the AP RCET 2019 hall ticket.

The notification for the AP RCET 2019 was released on September 11th and application process began on September 16th and went on until October 17th without late fees. Candidates could have applied until October 23rd with late fees.

How to download APRCET 2019 hall ticket: