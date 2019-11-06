West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has begun the application process for the state Civil Services Examination 2020 from November 5th. The notification for the same was released on November 4th. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the state’s Civil Service Exam 2019 can apply at the official website, pscwbapplication.in.

The Commission has set the last day to apply for the exam as November 25th, 2019 and the preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 9th, 2020.

The number of vacancies will be revealed in the near future but the vacancies are for all the grades and for many state government departments. The recruitment process will involve three stages; preliminary exam, main exam, and personality/interview round. The preliminary exam scheduled to be conducted at 20 centres across the state.

The candidate must be a graduate and should be between the ages 21 and 36 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidate must also be able to read, write, and speak in Bengali unless their mother tongue is Nepali. The candidates can apply for more than one position grades and the selection will be done based on merit.

Here is how to apply for WB Civil Services 2020 exam:

Click on this link to register at the WBPSC website. Log in to the WB Public Service Commission website. Under the Live Application section, click on the relevant advertisement. Click on the Login button and login with the credentials. Fill the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application.



Candidates need to pay the application fee on or before November 25th if done online and November 26th in case of offline remittance, but in any case, the challan for application fee must be generated on or before November 25th. Candidates can get more details with regard to the WB Civil Service 2019 exam by accessing the official notification.