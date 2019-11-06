Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Group I Services Main examination. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 12th to December 23rd. The new dates will be announced on November 13th at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The notice issued today to inform the postponement stated that the exams have been postponed due to administrative reasons. The exams will be conducted after Sankranthi (January 14th, 2020) and the revised dates will be announced on November 13th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to access the postponement notice.

The Commission had announced the screening test results on November 2nd along with cut-off marks for the Screening test exam. The candidates who cleared the screening test are now eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 167 positions and the screening test was conducted on May 26th, 2019. The final answer keys for the screening test was also released which can be accessed on the homepage.