The Calcutta University has declared the results BCom 4th semester examination on November 7th at the West Bengal education results website - wbresults.nic.in.

The results for B.Com 4th sem exam for both honours and general has been released and candidates who appeared for the exams in 2019 can check their results using the examination roll number.

Here is the direct link to access CU 4th Semester BCom result.

The six-semester examinations offered by the University were conducted in the month of August-September and results have been released now.

