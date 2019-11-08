Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of the preliminary exam for the recruitment of 2019 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) today evening, November 8th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the scores at the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS had released the result for the preliminary examination on November 1st and now the scores have been released. IBPS had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment on October 12th, October 13th, and October 19th, and now the result is out. IBPS is conducting the PO recruitment exam for 17 participating banks for 4336 vacancies.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS PO/MT 2019 Preliminary exam scores.

Candidates who have qualified in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview. The application process for the same began on August 7th and went on until August 28th, 2019.

How to check IBPS PO/MT 2019 prelim exam scores: