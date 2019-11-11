West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department today, November 11th, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment drive can download the admit card for the preliminary examination at the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the WB Excise Constable recruitment.

The WB Police will conduct the preliminary exam for the Excise Constable recruitment on November 24th, 2019. The candidates are advised to go through the admit card notification for the rules around the examination which is available in this link.

The notification for the recruitment for the Excise Constable position was released on March 9th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 3000 vacancies. The preliminary exam will be for 100 marks for two papers testing candidates on Test of Language (Bengali/Nepali) and another paper on General Awareness and Reasoning.

How to download WB Police Admit Card: