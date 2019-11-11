Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued mark sheets for the 2018 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment Typing and Skill Test round today. The mark sheet can be downloaded from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from September 3rd to September 6th, 2019 and the admit card for the same was issued on August 26th, 2019. Now, the Board has released the mark sheets for all the candidates who had appeared for the skill test.

How to check RSMSSB LDC Typing Test mark sheet:

Visit the RSMSSB official website. Click on the link to check the mark sheet under the ‘Latest News’ section. Click on the link under the relevant advertisement. Enter the log-in details and submit. The mark sheet can be accessed after logging in.

The RSMSSB, through this recruitment drive, will fill 11,255 vacancies for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant. A total number of 10,917 vacancies are for Junior Assistants for Various State Government Departments, 329 position of Clerk Grade II for Government Secretariat, and 9 positions of Clerk Grade II for Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.