Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a recruitment notification for posts of Lecturer (School-New) n the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh. The application process is underway and one can access and apply for the same at the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

A total number of 396 positions are to be filled via this recruitment drive of which 215 are for Commerce subject, 40 for Political Science, and 47 each for History, Hindi, and English. The last day to apply for the position is November 22nd, 2019.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 45 years to be eligible to apply for the position with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidate must have master’s degree in the subject concerned with B.Ed or MSc Ed qualification along with proficiency in teaching English and Hindi.

The candidates must appear for a written objective exam for 85 marks. The candidates who qualify for the exam will appear for an evaluation where they will be evaluated for 15 marks based on various parameters mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can go through the official notification for more information about the recruitment drive in this direct link. The application process is underway and candidates can apply by registering at this page and then logging in with the user ID to carry the application process.