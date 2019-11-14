Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the registration dates for UCEED and CEED 2020 till 15th November 2019. The registration dates were earlier extended from 9th November 9 to 13th November to submit the application without giving a late fee. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites: uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in

The last date to submit the UCEED and CEED 2020 application with a late fee is 16th November, 2019. UCEED also known as Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design is conducted for the admission to the undergraduate design programmes offered by IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur while the CEED also known as Common Entrance Exam for Design is conducted for the admission to the postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes offered.

How to apply for UCEED 2020 and CEED 2020

Visit the official website of UCEED 2020/CEED 2020 at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in Complete the registration using the login details and fill the application form Upload the required documents and submit the application fee Check the application form and submit

Here is the direct link to apply for UCEED 2020

Here is the direct link to apply for CEED 2020