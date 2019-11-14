Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the 2020 board exams. Candidates can log on to the official website of Bihar Board. Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2020 can be downloaded from biharboard.online website while the Class 12 admit card 2020 can be downloaded from bsebinteredu.in.

Candidates can download and request corrections in the dummy admit cards until 20th November, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the Bihar Board 2020 class 10 dummy admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the Bihar Board 2020 class 12 dummy admit card.

Candidates are advised to make corrections in the dummy admit cards and submit one photo copy to the institution after getting it signed and stamped by the principal. The BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be held from 17th February to 25th February, 2020. The class 12 board exams will be conducted from 3rd February 3 to 13th February, 2020.