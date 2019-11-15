Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the revised dates for ICAI CA November 2019 exam papers: Foundation, Paper 1, Final Examination (Old as well as New Scheme), Paper 5, IRM, Paper 1, INTT – AT, Paper 1, Intermediate / Intermediate (IPC), Paper - 5. The exams were postponed due to the Ayodhya verdict.

The revised schedule can be found in the official notification released on icai.org. The exams schedules for 9th November will now be conducted on 19th November, 2019 and the 11th November exam has now been postponed to 20th November, 2019. The detailed revised examination schedule is as follows:

Examination & Paper Previous Notified Date Rescheduled Date Foundation, Paper – 1, Principles and Practices of Accounting.

Final {Old Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Management Accounting.

Final {New Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 5 Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation.

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, Paper – 1, Module I, Principles and Practice of Insurance.

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), Paper – 1, International Tax – Transfer Pricing. 9th November 2019(Saturday) 19th November 2019(Tuesday) Intermediate (IPC) {Old Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Accounting.

Intermediate {New Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Accounting. 11th November 2019(Monday) 20th November 2019(Wednesday)

Here is the direct link to the revised ICAI CA November 2019 examination schedule.

According to the official notification, “the schedule of other examinations notified vide Notification No. 13-CA(Exam)/N/2019 dated 16th August, 2019 in respect of all other papers shall remain the same as per ICAI’s notification of 16th August, 2019 and as already notified in ICAI’s announcement of 10-11-2019 as available at www.icai.org. The examinations shall be carried out at the same examination centres and at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). The admit card already issued shall be valid for appearance in the examinations on new dates.”