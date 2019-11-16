Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) has begun the application process for the Assam High School TET 2019 examination. According to the official notification, the High School Teachers Eligibility Test will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi and Manipuri medium. Assam High School TET 2019 will be conducted on 22nd December, 2019. Candidates can apply online until 25th November, 2019

Candidates can apply online through ssa.assam.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee is 28th November, 2019. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Candidates are required to select their preferred zone in the application form. Placements for candidates qualifying the Assam High School TET 2019 written exam will be based on their preferred zone.

How to apply for Assam TET 2019 exam:

Visit the official website: http://ssa.assam.gov.in/ On the right column, click on the link ‘Secondary TET - Medium wise’ Click on the link ‘Please click here to apply online’ Download the application form to begin the application process Candidates can also log in directly after registration to proceed. Save the application form after submitting for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for Assam Secondary TET 2019 exam.

The structure of the secondary TET 2019 exam is as follows:

Subject Number of questions Marks General studies and current affairs 50 MCQs 50 Bengali subject for Bengali medium TET/Hindi subject for Hindi medium TET/Manipuri subject for Manipuri medium TET/Assamese subject for Assamese medium TET/Bodo subject for Bodo medium TET 50 MCQs in the corresponding language 50 Pedagogy and General English 100 MCQs 100

For more details, visit the official website at ssa.assam.gov.in.