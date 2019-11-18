Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the schedule for the 2018 Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Main examination on November 15th.

The examination will be conducted in the first week of December 2019 and the schedule can be accessed at RPSC official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Main exam will be conducted from December 3rd to December 5th, 2019. The entire schedule is also listed below or in this direct link.

RPSC Engineering Services Main exam schedule Date Subject Time December 3rd, 2019 Hindi 9.00 am to 12.00 noon Social Aspects of Engineering 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm December 4th, 2019 Civil Engineering I 9.00 am to 12.00 noon Civil Engineering II 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm Electrical Engineering I 9.00 am to 12.00 noon Electrical Engineering II 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm December 5th, 2019 Agricultural Engineering I 9.00 am to 12.00 noon Agricultural Engineering II 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm Mechanical Engineering I 9.00 am to 12.00 noon Mechanical Engineering II 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

RPSC had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers on December 16th to December 18th, 2018. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 916 engineering vacancies under RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.