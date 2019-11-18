RPSC 2018 Asst Engineer Main exam schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The Main examination for Assistant Engineer Comb Comp recruitment will be conducted Dec 3rd to Dec 5th.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the schedule for the 2018 Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Main examination on November 15th.
The examination will be conducted in the first week of December 2019 and the schedule can be accessed at RPSC official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted from December 3rd to December 5th, 2019. The entire schedule is also listed below or in this direct link.
RPSC Engineering Services Main exam schedule
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|December 3rd, 2019
|Hindi
|9.00 am to 12.00 noon
|Social Aspects of Engineering
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
|December 4th, 2019
|Civil Engineering I
|9.00 am to 12.00 noon
|Civil Engineering II
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
|Electrical Engineering I
|9.00 am to 12.00 noon
|Electrical Engineering II
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
|December 5th, 2019
|Agricultural Engineering I
|9.00 am to 12.00 noon
|Agricultural Engineering II
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
|Mechanical Engineering I
|9.00 am to 12.00 noon
|Mechanical Engineering II
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
RPSC had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers on December 16th to December 18th, 2018. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 916 engineering vacancies under RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.