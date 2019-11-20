West Bengal Police recruitment board has released the 2019 Constable recruitment preliminary examination result on November 19th. Candidates can check the result at the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round of the recruitment, details of which will be released in the near future.

Here is the direct link to check the WB Police Constable preliminary exam result.

The preliminary exam was conducted on August 4th and the admit card for the same was released on July 18th, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the exam should go through the official notification once again to get acquainted with the physical parameters and physical efficiency test.

A total number of 8419 vacancies are being filled through this vacancy drive. After the PMT/PET round, candidates will need sit for the final written exam before the final result is announced.

How to check WB Police Constable prelim exam result