Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the 2016 Stenographer recruitment typing and skill test on November 19th. All the candidates who are eligible to participate can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

A total number of 3707 candidates are eligible to participate in the exam and the skill test will be conducted from November 23rd to December 5th. The notification available under the ‘Notice Board’ section of the website has a full schedule for the exam.

How to download UPSSSC admit card:

Visit the UPSSSC website. Under the ‘News and Alerts’ section, click on the link to download the typing and skill test admit card. Enter the necessary details and click on Download Admit Card button. The admit card will get downloaded which needs to be printed out.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 352 vacancies. The candidates are advised to go through the schedule and the admit card carefully for the exact time and rules around the exam.