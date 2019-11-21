Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the Term-End Exam scheduled to be conducted in the month of December 2019 today, November 21st. Students who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The date sheet was also released and the TEE December 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 2nd, 2019 to January 3rd, 2020. The detailed date sheet or timetable can be accessed in this link. The date sheet for the TEE December 2019 in the Jammu and Srinagar regionwill be issued shortly.

Here is the direct link to download the IGNOU TEE hall ticket.

Apart from this, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for submission of assignments to sit for the December 2019 TEE exam to November 30th. Without submitting the assignments, candidates are not eligible to appear for the TEE exam.

How to download IGNOU TEE hall ticket: