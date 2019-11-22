Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has declared the result of the OTET 2019 examination on November 21st. All the candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 can check the result at the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

The direct link to check the result has been revealed by the Times of India; however, the official website link for OTET 2019 result still states that the result will be coming out soon.

Here is the direct link to check the OTET 2019 result.

OTET 2019 notification was released on July 15th and the online registration process for the OTET exam 2019 began from July 15 and July 26 was the last date to register. The exam dates were not disclosed in the notification but were released along with the admit cards.

How to check OTET 2019 result: