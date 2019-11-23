Calcutta University 2019 BA/BSc Part II results declared; check at wbresults.nic.in
The exams was conducted in the months of September/October 2019.
The Calcutta University has declared the results BA and BSc Part II examination results on November 22nd at the West Bengal education results website - wbresults.nic.in.
The results for BA and BSc exam for Honours, General and Major has been released and candidates who appeared for the exams in 2019 can check their results using the examination roll number.
Here is the direct link to check Calcutta University result.
The exam was conducted as part of 1+1+1 System for undergraduate courses. The university also offers undergraduate courses under semester system.
How to check CU BA and BSc 2nd semester result:
- Visit the CU result website, wbresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link for the BCom 4th semester result for CU.
- Enter the roll number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.