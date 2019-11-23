The Calcutta University has declared the results BA and BSc Part II examination results on November 22nd at the West Bengal education results website - wbresults.nic.in.

The results for BA and BSc exam for Honours, General and Major has been released and candidates who appeared for the exams in 2019 can check their results using the examination roll number.

Here is the direct link to check Calcutta University result.

The exam was conducted as part of 1+1+1 System for undergraduate courses. The university also offers undergraduate courses under semester system.

How to check CU BA and BSc 2nd semester result: