Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the 2019 IX Clerk recruitment preliminary exam today, November 26th. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

The preliminary exam for the 2019 IBPS Clerk position is scheduled to be conducted on December 7th, December 8th, December 14th, and December 21st, 2019. The result for the same is expected in the last week of December or first week of January 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS 2019 Clerk preliminary exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 12,075 vacancies and 17 banks are participating in the process. The state-wise and category-wise break down of the vacancies can be accessed at the official notification. IBPS had released the notification for the clerk recruitment on September 11th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was October 9th, 2019.

Candidates must clear the Preliminary examination and Main examination before the final selection. Preliminary exam is for 100 marks and will test candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, and the duration of the exam is 60 min.

How to download call letter for IBPS IX Clerk Exam: