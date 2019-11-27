West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 163 vacancies for Assistant Professor for various subjects today, November 27th. The application process for the recruitment will begin from November 29th at the WBPSC application website, pscwbapplication.in, and the notification can be accessed at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in..

The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 163 Assistant Professor positions for various subjects of which 134 positions for 28 subjects are for General Degree Colleges for West Bengal Education Service and 34 for 17 subjects for Government Teacher Training Colleges. The subject-wise and category-wise breakdown can be accessed in the official notification.

The candidate must have a good academic record, 55% marks or an equivalent grade at the Master’s level and qualifying in the National Eligibility Test (NET), or an accredited test (State Level Eligibility Test -SLET / SET) with a relaxation of 5% for candidates from reserved category. Further qualification details are mentioned in the notification.

The application process along with the payment of application fees online will go on until December 19th, 2019. The last day to pay the application fees offline is December 20th, 2019.

Candidates will have to go through the selection process which will involve an examination or interview, details fo which will be revealed at a later date at the official website. The notification also can be accessed there or in this direct link for further details on the recruitment drive.