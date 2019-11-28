Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has released the exam schedule for the GATE 2020 examination on the official website. The exam dates were already known and now the subject-wise detailed schedule has been released at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in.

The exam will begin on February 1st, 2020 and will go on until February 9th, 2020. The examination will be conducted on 25 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject. The GATE is for undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.

Here is the entire GATE 2020 schedule:

Date Time Subject Code 01 February 2020 (Saturday) 09:30 – 12:30 hrs IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH 01 February 2020 (Saturday) 14:30 – 17:30 hrs CY, ME2, PI 02 February 2020 (Sunday) 09:30 – 12:30 hrs AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL 02 February 2020 (Sunday) 14:30 – 17:30 hrs AE, AG, EC, GG 08 February 2020 (Saturday) 09:30 – 12:30 hrs EE, EY, TF 08 February 2020 (Saturday) 14:30 – 17:30 hrs CS 09 February 2020 (Sunday) 09:30 – 12:30 hrs CE1 09 February 2020 (Sunday) 14:30 – 17:30 hrs CE2

Candidates can access the entire schedule on the official website or in this direct link.

The official brochure for the GATE 2020 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering was released in September 2019 and the application process was conducted from September 3rd to September 28th without late and the extended application period was until October 1st.

The admit card for the GATE 2020 is expected to be released on January 3rd and the result for the GATE 2020 is scheduled to be released on March 16th, 2020.