Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) released two recruitment notifications for Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non Engineering), and Block Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Sub-Ordinate Service rules on November 27th, 2019.

The Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment will be done to fill 1090 vacancies and the BEO will be done for 97 vacancies. The application process date has not been revealed yet but is expected to start in the near future the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The Lecturer of Polytechnic Colleges recruitment is going to be conducted for 15 subjects of which 219 vacancies are for Mechanical Engineering, 134 for Computer Engineering, 118 for Electronics and Communication Engineering, and 112 for Civil Engineering among others.

The candidates should be below the age of 57 to apply for Lecturer position with Bachelor’s Degree for Engineering subjects in the appropriate branch with at least 60% marks and Master’s degree (first class) in appropriate branch for Non-Engineering subjects.

For BEO position, candidates belonging to Backward Class, Backward Class (Muslims), Most Backward Class / Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes including Arundathiyars and Scheduled Tribes should not be over 57 years, and for other candidates it is not more than 35 years. The candidate must have a Graduate degree B.A./B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History and Geography

The candidates can get more information on the reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, application and selection process, eligibility and qualification in the official notification available at the official website or in these direct links: