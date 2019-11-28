Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the 2018 Assistant Engineering Combined Competitive Main examination on November 27th. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The main exam for the Assistant Engineering recruitment is scheduled to be conducted from December 3rd to December 5th, 2019 in two session, 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The notification for the admit card also stated that candidates are allowed to bring Scientific Calculator with them for the exam.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link for RPSC Engineering Exam.

RPSC had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers on December 16th to December 18th, 2018 and now the Mains will be conducted. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 916 engineering vacancies under RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.

How to download RPSC admit card: