Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the exam schedule for the recruitment for Junior Assistant 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from on December 7th and December 8th and the admit card for the same will be issued on December 29th at opsc.gov.in.

Apart from the examination schedule, the list of candidates who have been admitted to participate in the exam has also been released. A total number of 11,495 candidates are scheduled to participate in the exam.

The OPSC Jr. Assistant exam schedule is as follows:

OPSC Jr. Assistant Exam Schedule Date Subject Time December 7th, 2019 Language Test (English and Odia) 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (4.40 pm for PWD candidates) December 8th, 2019 General Knowledge 10.am to 11.am (11.20 am for PWD candidates) December 8th, 2019 Mathematics and Computer Skill 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm (5.30 pm for PWD candidates)

The full list of admitted candidates and the exam schedule can also be accessed in this direct link.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment of Junior Assistant in the office of OPSC to fill 30 vacancies. The application process for the same was conducted from September 30th to October 23rd, 2019 and now the exam will be conducted.