To reduce vehicular traffic at the toll plazas, the Government of India (GOI) has mandated all toll plazas, pan India, to make toll payments electronic by 1st December, 2019. With this mandate, all vehicles travelling through toll plazas will have to pay toll charges using FASTag.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets you pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen after the tag account is active.

FASTag is a perfect solution for a hassle free trip on national highways. FASTag is presently operational at 407 toll plazas across national and state highways. More toll plazas will be brought under the FASTag program in the future. ICICI bank FASTag program is part of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) initiative rolled out by NPCI under the guidelines of NHAI and IHMCL.

Benefits of FASTag:

Saves Fuel and Time : FASTag is read by the tag reader at the plaza and the toll amount is deducted automatically, when the vehicle approaches the toll plaza. The vehicle with FASTag doesn’t need to stop at the toll plaza for the cash transaction

SMS alerts for transactions: Customer will receive SMS alerts on his registered mobile numbers for all the transactions done in his tag account

Online recharge: Customer may recharge his tag account online through, Credit Card/ Debit Card/ NEFT/ RTGS/ UPI or Net Banking

No need to carry cash: Customer doesn't need to worry about carrying cash for the toll payments

Web portal for customers: Customers can access their statements by logging on the FASTag customer portal

For a list of complete ICICI Bank active toll plazas, click here.

Users can procure FASTags from ICICI Bank sales location or toll plazas on National Highways. Here is a complete list of points of sale for FASTags.

FASTag ICICI Bank fee and charges:

Charges applicable on FASTag: Particulars Amount Tag Joining Fee* Rs. 99.12 (including GST)



One-time tag deposit amount: Tag class Description Tag deposit (INR) Threshold amount (INR) 4 Car / Jeep / Van 200 200 4 TATA Ace and similar mini Light Commercial Vehicle 200 100 5 Light Commercial Vehicle / Mini Bus 300 140 6 Bus 3 Axle 400 300 6 Truck 3 Axle 500 300 7 Bus 2 Axle / Truck 2 Axle 400 300 12 Tractor / Tractor with trailer / Truck 4/ 5/ 6 Axle 500 300 15 Truck 7 Axle and above 500 300 16 Earth Moving / Heavy Construction Machinery 500 300

ICICI Bank FASTag can be recharged through modes like- internet banking, NEFT/RTGS, UPI, credit card, debit card, cheque, cash etc.

Steps to recharge FASTag online through ICICI Bank:

Visit www.icicibank.com/fastag with your username and password Go to Payments ® Recharge account Select Tag/CUG wallet recharge as applicable and choose the payment made as per your convenience Choose from one of the options available For more details, Terms and Conditions, kindly visit www.icicibank.com/fastag

Available options Funds upload time Convenience fee ICICI Bank CIB and RIB Real time Free UPI Real time Free Debit Card Real time 0.2% to 0.85% (basis the transaction value)* Credit Card Real time 1.8% of transaction value* NEFT As per NEFT cycle CUG wallet recharge: Free or NEFT/RTGS charged as levied by the source bank



Tag wallet recharge: Rs.15 per transaction for Tag level recharge Cheque ICICI Bank: T+1

Other Bank: T + 4

T = time or date of transaction initiated Free

Convenience fee is levied by the payment gateway for the services provided and not by ICICI Bank. The fee is levied against the cost of transaction and not for revenue in the FASTag program.

*Convenience fee may change basis the payment gateway selected and/or change in commercials between ICICI Bank and the payment gateway.