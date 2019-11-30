Staff Selection Commissions has released the provisional answer keys for the The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 on November 29th, 2019. Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Any objection against the answer keys can be raised on or before December 2nd, 2019 (5.00 pm) on on payment of Rs. 100/-per question/answer challenged. The notification for the same can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC JHT 2019 answer keys.

The paper I exam for the recruitment was conducted on November 26th. The number of vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted has not been decided yet. The notification states that “they will be determined in due course.

How to check SSC JHT 2019 answer keys: