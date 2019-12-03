Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has released the timetable for the Intermediate examination to be held in 2020 on December 2nd.

Students can check the timetable for both the 1st year and 2nd year at the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

The theoretical exam for the 2020 1st year course will begin on March 4th and will end on March 21st, 2020.

The 2nd year exam will begin on March 5th and will end on March 23rd, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Here is the direct link to access the BIEAP 2020 Intermediate exam timetable.

The dates mentioned on the timetable are applicable also for the Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations. However, a separate timetable for the same will be issued separately.