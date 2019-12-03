Home Department, District and Railway Police Constable Driver and SRPF Armed Police Constable Recruitment-2019 notification were released on December 22nd. A total number of 1847 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive and application process is underway at the officail website, mahapariksha.gov.in.

Of the total 1847 vacancies, 1019 vacancies are for District and Railway Police for the position of Police Constable Drive and the remaining vacancies are for Armed Police Constable for SRPF. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is December 22nd, 2019.

The detailed notification for both the positions can be accessed in these direct links:

District and Railway Police Constable Driver

SRPF Armed Police Constable

The direct links to check the vacancy details are available in the below links:

District and Railway Police Constable Driver

SRPF Armed Police Constable

All interested candidates must have cleared the 12th class or equivalent to be eligible to apply for the position. The age range for the Constable Drive position is 19 to 28 years and for the Armed Police Constable is 18 to 25 years with relaxation in the maximum age for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms.

How to apply for the Maharashtra Constable recruitment: