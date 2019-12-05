Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a revised short notification for 2019 Pharmacist recruitment today, December 5th, 2019. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 1,736 vacancies and the application link will get activated on December 11th, 2019.

Out of the total 1,736 vacancies, 1538 vacancies are for non-TSP areas, and 198 for TSP areas. The last day apply for the RSMSSB Pharmacist recruitment is January 10th, 2020.

It should be noted that RSMSSB had released a Pharmacist recruitment process in 2018 which was cancelled. Candidates who had applied for that recruitment drive do not need to re-apply. Candidates who have applied will be given an option to edit their application if their reservation status has changed.

Remaining details regarding the recruitment drive remains unchanged and candidates are advised to go through the recruitment issued in August 2018 at the official website or in this direct link.

The candidate must have a Diploma in Pharmacy and must be a registered Pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council along with a working knowledge of Hindi/Devanagari. The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 42 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The amendment notification for the Pharmacist recruitment issued today can be accessed in this link. Candidates are advised to go through the current and old notification to get acquainted with the recruitment drive.