Mahaparinirvan Din is observed on the 6th of December every year to mark the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr BR Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He was also an eminent Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement as well as the rights of women and labour.

In Buddhism, ‘parinirvana’ which means nirvana-after-death occurs upon the death of someone who has attained nirvana during their lifetime. It implies a release from the world, karma and rebirth as well as the dissolution of the skandhas.

Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6th December 1956 at his home in Delhi. 6th of December is observed as Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas. A Buddhist cremation was organised at Dadar Chowpatty beach (Chaitya Bhoomi) on 7th December, attended by lakhs of grieving people. It began to be known as Chaitya Bhoomi after Ambedkar was cremated there. Chaitya Bhoomi is a revered place of pilgrimage for all Ambedkarites and Buddhists in the World.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Governor, the Minister and many other politicians pay tribute to Ambedkar every year on 6th December in Chaitya Bhoomi. Chaitya Bhoomi hosts a memorial to Ambedkar and has been graded an A-class tourism and pilgrimage site by the Government of Maharashtra.