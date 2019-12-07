Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on 7th December since the year 1949. This day is observed to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought on India’s borders. Many brave and gallant heroes from the Armed forces have laid down their lives in the service of the country. Flag Day brings to the forefront the obligation of looking after disabled comrades-in-arms, widows and dependents of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

History of Armed Forces Flag Day:

It was on 28th August 28, 1949 that a committee was set up under the then Defence Minister of India decided to observe a Flag Day annually on 7th December. The idea behind observing a Flag Day was to distribute small flags to the general population and in return collect donations. Flag Day gains more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the civilian population of India to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country.

Significance of Armed Forces Flag Day:

The Flag day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes:

Rehabilitation of battle casualties

Welfare of serving personnel and their families

Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

On Flag Day all three branches of the Indian armed forces, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, arrange a variety of shows, carnivals, dramas and activities to showcase their efforts to ensure national security. Throughout the country small flags and car flags in red, deep blue and light blue colours representing the three Services are distributed in return for donations.

