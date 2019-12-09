Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 exam schedule has gone through a revision in which the exam date has been postponed by a week’s time. Now, the PSTET 2018 exam will be conducted on December 22nd, 2019.

PSTET exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 15th and the admit card for the exam was scheduled to be released today, December 9th. The admit card date has been postponed to December 16th and will be available at the official website.

Candidates who have applied to participate in the PSTET exam can make corrections in their application if necessary at the official website, pstet.net. The application process for the PSTET 2018 went on from November 3rd to December 3rd, 2019.

PSTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. One has to score at least 60% to be considered as qualified and the certification is valid for maximum of 7 years.

The exam will have two categories. Paper I will be for candidates are want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear in both the papers.