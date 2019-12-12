As 2019 draws to a close, Google India revealed the most searched personalities in its annual ‘Year in Search’ list. From movies and songs to news and sports events, the lists looks back at all trending searches this year. The lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.

Top 10 most searched personalities in 2019:

Abhinandan Varthaman: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is an Indian Air Force officer who was held captive for 60 hours in Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial fight. He was conferred the Vir Chakra gallantry award in August 2019.



Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman to be conferred with #VirChakra for his act of bravery.



Wing Cmdr Varthaman had shot down a Pakistani F16 when it had tried to enter #Indian airspace in response #Balakot airstrike



➡️https://t.co/ZF8utmrjFU#IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/u92Yg2YB6F — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 14, 2019

2. Lata Mangeshkar: The eminent singer had been in the news recently after she was hospitalised. She was diagnosed with pnemonia but her health updates soon gave rise to fake messages being circulated online with news of her demise. Users googled her extensively during this period turning her into the second most searched personality this year.

Namaskaar,

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

3. Yuvraj Singh: The most searched sportsperson of 2019 in India is Yuvraj Singh. This year the cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on 10th June.

"After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on": #YuvrajSingh announces retirement from all forms of international cricket.



What is your favourite Yuvi moment?



[Replug] https://t.co/ams4Tzd3F5 (via @thefield_in) — scroll.in (@scroll_in) June 10, 2019

4. Anand Kumar: Famous for running Super 30, a coaching institute for economically backward students that saw a near perfect result year after year in Bihar, Anand Kumar shot to fame a few years ago. This year a movie based on his life starring Hrithik Roshan called ‘Super 30’ was released. The movie received critical as well as popular acclaim.

5. Vicky Kaushal: 2019 was Vicky Kaushal’s year in more ways than one. The year began with ‘Uri: A Surgical Strike’ making ‘how’s the josh’ one of the year’s most popular phrases. Kaushal followed it up with a splendid performance in movies like ‘Sanju’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’. He also won the National Award in 2019 for Best Actor.

6. Rishabh Pant: The wicket-keeper and batsman has an arduous task ahead of him as comparisons with his predecessor MS Dhoni don’t seem to be ending any time soon. After a promising debut, the cricketer has not entirely been consistent through the year. He ended up being on the list of trending personalities this year.

Coach and the captain need to guide him: Yuvraj Singh backs under-fire Rishabh Panthttps://t.co/U7Y26QZp3T (via @thefield_in) — scroll.in (@scroll_in) September 24, 2019

It is wrong to criticise Rishabh Pant so early in his career, says Gautam Gambhirhttps://t.co/uwKrOK3jve (via @thefield_in) — scroll.in (@scroll_in) September 26, 2019

7. Ranu Mondal: Ranu Mondal sparked a nation-wide interest after a video of hers singing Lata Mangeshkar’s songs at Ranaghat Railway Station went viral on Facebook. Soon she was singing for Himesh Reshammiya’s movie ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’. From music to memes, the singer remained a topic of interest for Indians this year.

8. Tara Sutaria: The newcomer made her debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’. A talented singer and actor, her videos from years ago when she first participated in reality singing shows became popular as users discovered she has been around in the entertainment industry since a young age. She also starred in ‘Marjaavaan’ this year.

9. Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13’s most controversial contestant, Sidharth Shukla was among the most searched television personalities on 2019. The actor has constantly been the subject of discussion online for his behaviour on the show and has seen support from the show’s anchor Salman Khan as well.

10. Koena Mitra: Koena Mitra has been in the news in 2019 for multiple reasons. She has lately been a part of Bigg Boss 13. The actor was sentenced to six months in prison in a cheque-bouncing case in July this year. She has also been popular on Twitter this year for constantly tweeting in support of the BJP.