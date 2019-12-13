Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released 2018 Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination on December 12th, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the Paper I exam can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The final answer keys and category-wise cut-off marks were also released along with the result which can be accessed along at the result notification available in this link.

A total number of 1919 candidates 8,681 candidates have successfully cleared the exam for the Electrical/Mechanical JE Paper I and Civil JE Paper I exam, respectively.

Here are the direct links to access the result PDF for:

Electrical/Mechanical

Civil

SSC conducts the open competitive exam is JE concerning Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries/ Departments in the Government of India. The Paper I exam was conducted from September 23rd to September 27th in which more than 3.77 lakh candidates had appeared and all the successful candidates can appear for the Paper II exam scheduled to be conducted in December itself.

