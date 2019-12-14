National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2019 entrance exam result on December 13th, 2019. The result for Indian students has been declared for now and result for the international students will be declared soon. The result can be accessed at the official website, iift.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam for the IIFT MBA was conducted on December 1st. The answer keys for the same was released on on December 3rd. A total number of 35,435 candidates appeared out of 39,752 candidates registered.

Here is the direct link to check the NTA IIFT 2019 result.

The NTA was supposed to release the result on December 11th, but the result has been delayed because of unknown reasons. A notice was published on December 12th stated that the result will be declared on December 13th.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business) a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2020 onwards.

How to check IIFT entrance exam result: