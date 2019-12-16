Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for multiple positions for various departments. The total number of vacancies are 30 for various central government departments and ministries.

The candidates can access the details of the vacancies and apply for the same at official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The details of vacancies are as follows:

One Extension Officer, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Three Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications,Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Two Anthropologist (Physical Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture.

Two Assistant Keeper, Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture.

Four Senior Scientific Officer Grade-I, Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

Five Assistant Director, National Fire Service College, Nagpur, Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs.

One Principal, Government Senior Secondary School for Blind Boys, Department of Social Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Two Assistant Professor (Cardiology),Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

One Assistant Professor (Urology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

One Professor Hospital Administration Cum Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

One Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

One Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

One Senior Lecturer (Orthopaedics), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

One Senior Lecturer (Physiology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

One Senior Lecturer cum Epidemiologist (Community Medicine), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration .

Three Assistant Engineer (Civil), Public Works Department, UT Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The detailed eligibility and qualification for each position are different and candidates are advised to check the official notification which can be accessed at the official website or one can click on this direct link to access it. Some of the positions are suitable for differently-abled people details of which are also available in the notification.

Candidates can go through the notification and if they think they are qualified to apply, they can go ahead and apply for the same at the UPSC’s application website. The last day to fill the application form is January 2nd, 2020. The last day to print the submitted application form is January 3rd, 2020.