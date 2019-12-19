CS Foundation Admit Card 2019 released at icsi.edu; check direct link here
The CS Foundation examination will be conducted on 28th and 29th December 2019
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card online at icsi.edu for the CS Foundation examination to be conducted on 28th and 29th December 2019. Candidates can visit the website and login to download the admit card.
How to download the CS Foundation 2019 Admit Card:
- Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
- Click on ‘Latest @ ICSI’ section
- Click on the CS foundation e-admit card link
- Enter your registration number
- Download the ICSI CS Foundation admit card and save for future reference