Facebook’s popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has added three new features for its users worldwide. The eagerly awaited Dark Mode will be rolled out soon on iOS 13. It is reported that WhatsApp is working on three options for activating Dark Mode – the original theme, dark mode, and the ‘Set by Battery Saver’ mode.

In addition to this, WhatsApp will be introducing three new features: Reminders, call waiting and management features on WhatsApp groups.

Reminders: In partnership with reminder app Any.do, WhatsApp will be launching a feature to add reminders within the app. To use this features, users will need a premium membership on Any.do.

How to set a reminder on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp

Go to Any.do conversation

Select ‘Remind me to’

Choose the time and date for reminder

Your reminder will be set

2. Call waiting: Users will now receive a notification for incoming voice calls even during a WhatsApp call. Previously, the app would not alert users on a second call.

3. Group chat management: Users now have the option to control who can add them to groups. WhatsApp will add options like “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “Nobody” for users to decide who they want to provide access to add them in groups.

WhatsApp had earlier announced that it will stop working on a few smartphones in 2020. Phones using Android 2.3.7 and older versions will not be able to access the app. Apple devices running on iOS 8 and older versions will also not support any updates on WhatsApp after February 2020. It also announced that it will be withdrawing support from all Windows phones after 31st December, 2019.