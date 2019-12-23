The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on its official website. All the interested candidates can check the notification and apply for the same at the official website, drdo.gov.in.

A total number of 1,817 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive. The application process started on December 23rd and will go on until January 23rd, 2020. The date of exam for the recruitment will be revealed in a future date.

The minimum qualification to apply for the recruitment drive is 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass. Candidate must be between 18 and 25 years of age (Relaxable for candidates from reserved categories)

Here is the direct link to start the registration/application process for the DRDO 2019 MTS recruitment.

The selection process will consist of Tier–I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection). Tier-I and Tier-II will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Score of Tier-I (CBT) may be normalized as per requirement. The Tier-I and Tier-II will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions only. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer. The syllabus of the examinations will be commensurate to essential qualification required for the post. The medium for examination will be Hindi and English.

Interested candidates can access the notification and other details about the recruitment drive in this direct link. The official notification will have more information on vacancy breakdown, application process, reservation policy, selection process among others.