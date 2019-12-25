Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had postponed executive and professional level exams that were scheduled to be conducted on December 20th, December 21st, December 23rd, and December 24th. Now the Institute has released the revised timetable for the exam at the official website, icsi.edu.

The exams that were postponed will be conducted from December 31st to January 3rd for various exams. The notification for the revised is available now at the official website under Student Announcement section.

Here is the direct link to access the ICSI revised timetable.

The revised timetable notification states, “The examination schedule and timings as announced earlier from 26th December, 2019 till 30th December, 2019 will remain the same. Candidates are advised to take note of the above. The Admit Card issued for December, 2019 examinations will remain valid for aforesaid revised dates of examinations.”

Earlier, the Institute had initially postponed Executive and Professional examinations scheduled for December 20th and 21st and then in another notice informed that the exams scheduled for December 23rd and December 24th have also been postponed.