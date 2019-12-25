Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the postponed PET examination for the police constable recruitment 2018. All the candidates who were part of D20 and D21 batch of PMT phase and whose PET had been postponed can download the admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The D20 and D21 batch of PET for the Constable and Reserve Police recruitment was scheduled to be conducted on December 19th and December 20th and now they will be conducted under the batches D27 and D28 on December 29th and December 30th, respectively. More details on the exam can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for UPPRPB.

The constable recruitment is being conducted for the recruitment of 23,520 Reserved Civilian Police and 18,000 positions of Reserved State Armed Constabulary, the notification for which was released in January 2018.

Here is how to download UP Constable Recruitment PET admit card: