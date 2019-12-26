As 2019 draws to a close, Reliance Jio has announced a special treat for its subscribers ahead of the year 2020. Reliance Jio has launched a limited period ‘2020 Happy New Year’ offer that provides ‘unlimited’ services for one year on paying Rs 2,020.

Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year offer for smartphones:

Reliance Jio ‘2020 Happy New Year’ plan offers unlimited voice, 1.5GB data per day, SMS, and validity for 365 days for smartphone users. The plan comes with FUP on non-Jio voice calls.

Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year offer for JioPhones:

Users can also get a new JioPhone and 12 months of service by paying Rs 2,020. The plan for JioPhone users includes 0.5GB data per day, SMS, and access to Reliance Jio’s apps with a validity of 365 days.

The limited period offer can be availed from the Jio website, MyJio app or the nearest Jio recharge outlet. The offer was rolled out on 24th December 2019.