Karnataka government’s Revenue Department has invited applications for Land Surveyor for Karnataka Land Records department on December 26th.

The application process can be processed at the official website, landrecords.karnataka.gov.in, and the last day to apply for the same is January 21st, 2019, according to reports.

A total number of 2072 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive. The minimum age to apply for the position is 18 years. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification which is in Kannada for more details regarding the various aspects of the recruitment drive.

Here is the direct link to access the Karnataka Land Surveyor recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to apply for the Land Surveyor position

It is important that the candidates go through the application process properly before applying for the recruitment drive to understand the various aspects of eligibility, qualification, recruitment process, selection process, and application steps among others.