Consortium of National Law University will start accepting applications for the CLAT 2020 from January 1st, 2020. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) 2020 examination can do so at the official website, clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

CLAT 2020 had switched to offline paper-and-pen mode from online mode after the students experienced a lot of technical glitches over the past few years. The CLAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 10th, 2020. The application process will go on until March 31st, 2020.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is an all India common entrance examination conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes.

According to reports, this year the exam pattern has been changed in which the number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 150- 120. Also, Comprehension based questions will be asked from Quantitative Techniques, Current Affairs, English, Deductive Reasoning & Logical Reasoning.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification which will be released along with the start of the application process for more details on the exam pattern, eligibility, qualification, application process among others.