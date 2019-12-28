Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for the CTET 2019 December on December 27th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, ctet.nic.in, to see if they have cleared the exam.

The board had conducted the exam on December 8th and the answer keys were released on December 22nd. The window to challenge the answers on the answer keys was open from December 23rd to December 25th and now the result has been declared.

Here is the direct link to check the CTET December 2019 result.

CBSE conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach for CBSE affiliated schools. The test has two papers, Paper I to certify for eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II to certify the eligibility from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear on both the papers.

How to check CTET 2019 result: