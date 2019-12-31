UGC NET 2019 result to be declared today; check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
NTA is expected to declare the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2019 examination result today. December 31st, 2019. The official timeline released by the NTA in September stated that the result will be coming out today at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2019 examination was conducted on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th in two shifts, and now the answer sheets and question paper were released soon after the exams concluded.
UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.
Steps to access UGC NET 2019 results:
- Visit the NTA UGC NET official website.
- Click on the link to check result once it is activated.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.