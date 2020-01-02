Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated by Sikhs across the world. Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh Guru of Nanak and was born in Patna, Bihar. This year Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on 2nd January 2020.

Guru Gobind Singh is said to have been born on 22nd December 1666 according to the Julian calendar. His birth falls in the Saptami Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the month of Poh (Paush) according to the Nanakshahi calendar, which is why the date according to the Gregorian calendar changes every year.

History:

Guru Gobind Singh was the born to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. Guru Tegh Bahadur had fought to protect religious freedom. At the age of nine, Guru Gobind Singh became a guru after his father’s death. He stood against the Mughal Rulers and fought against injustice. In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh took five men from the lower caste of society and baptised them as His Five Beloveds, endowing them with great courage and a devotion to God.

He established the Khalsa, at the Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib near Anandpur, in Punjab. Under his guidance, Khalsa followed a strict moral code and spiritual discipline. Followers of Khalsa must abide by four rules:

Not to disturb the natural growth of the hair

No eating meat slaughtered in ‘halal’

Not cohabiting with people from different castes

No use of tobacco

Guru Gobind Singh initiated the Five K’s tradition of the Khalsa, the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times:

Kesh: uncut hair

Kangha: a wooden comb

Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: a sword or dagger

Kacchera: short breeches

Guru Gobind Singh died on 7th October 7th from wounds inflicted by an assassin. Before his death in 1708, he declared the Guru Granth Sahib, which is Sikhism’s Holy Scripture to be the permanent Sikh Guru.