Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released two recruitment notifications on January 2nd, 2020 for multiple vacancies. The application for the first notification will start on January 7th, 2020 and the second notification will begin from January 14th, 2020 at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The first notification under the Advertisement 01/2020 has vacancy details 18 positions of which the major chunk of the vacancies is for Junior Clerk for 254 vacancies followed by Veterinary Livestock Inspector for 78 positions, Assistant Engineer (Civil) for 46 positions, Stenographer (English) 38 vacancies among others.

The application process for the Advertisement 01/2020 will begin from January 7th and will go on until February 6th, 2020 at dsssbonline,nic.in. The notification will have details about the eligibility, qualification, selection process, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown among others.

The second notification under the Advertisement 02/2020 also has 18 positions of which the major vacancies are for Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)- Female for 118 positions, Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) - Male for 198 vacancies, and PGT teachers for various subjects,

The application process for the second advertisement will begin on January 14th, 2020 and go on until February 13th, 2020 at dsssbonline.nic.in. The notification will have details about the eligibility, qualification, selection process, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown among others.

Notification for both the advertisement can be accessed at the DSSSB official website under What’s New section. One can also access them in these direct links: